Violent protest erupt in India over school hijab ban | ABC News

by

ABC News (Australia) published this video item, entitled "Violent protest erupt in India over school hijab ban | ABC News"

Muslim students have clashed with Hindu nationalist protesters over a ban of the hijab at some schools in the state of Karnataka, as an Indian court hears whether the ban is constitutionally valid.

ABC News (Australia) YouTube Channel

About This Source - ABC News (Australia)

The video item below is from ABC News (Australia). ABC News is a public news service in Australia produced by the News and Current Affairs division of the Australian Broadcasting Corporation.

In This Story: Australia

Australia, officially known as the Commonwealth of Australia, is a sovereign country comprising the mainland of the Australian continent, the island of Tasmania, and numerous smaller islands. It is the largest country in Oceania and the world’s sixth-largest country by total area.

In This Story: India

India, officially the Republic of India, is a country in South Asia. It is the second-most populous country, the seventh-largest country by land area, and the most populous democracy in the world. New Delhi is the capital.

It has an exceptionally diverse population, with Hindus, Muslims, Christians, Sikhs, Buddhists, Jains and other religions speaking over 21 recognised languages.

