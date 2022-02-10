ABC News (Australia) published this video item, entitled “Violent protest erupt in India over school hijab ban | ABC News” – below is their description.

Muslim students have clashed with Hindu nationalist protesters over a ban of the hijab at some schools in the state of Karnataka, as an Indian court hears whether the ban is constitutionally valid. ABC News (Australia) YouTube Channel

