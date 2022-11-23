Violence erupts at world’s largest iPhone factory over benefits and Covid-19 controls

Violence erupts at world’s largest iphone factory over benefits and covid-19 controls

South China Morning Post published this video item, entitled "Violence erupts at world's largest iPhone factory over benefits and Covid-19 controls"

Violent clashes broke out between workers and security forces at Foxconn Zhengzhou, the world’s largest iPhone factory on November 22, 2022. Images and clips of the violence, which reportedly was sparked by a dispute over employee benefits, were posted on mainland Chinese social media platforms and confirmed to the Post by two workers.

Worker exodus from world’s largest iPhone factory hits Apple supply chain https://sc.mp/8sdw

About This Source - South China Morning Post

The South China Morning Post (SCMP), with its Sunday edition, the Sunday Morning Post, is a Hong Kong-based English-language newspaper founded in 1903. It is Hong Kong’s newspaper of record, owned by Alibaba Group.

In This Story: China

China is the third largest country in the world by area and the largest country in the world by population. Properly known as the People’s Republic of China, the political territory of the country includes Tibet and Hong Kong. The capital is Beijing.

In This Story: COVID-19

Covid-19 is the official WHO name given to the novel coronavirus which broke out in late 2019 and began to spread in the early months of 2020.

Symptoms of coronavirus

The main symptoms of coronavirus are:

  • a persistent new cough (non productive, dry)
  • a high temperature (e.g. head feels warm to the touch)
  • shortness of breath (if this is abnormal for the individual, or increased)

In This Story: supply chain

In commerce, a supply chain is a system of organizations, people, activities, information, and resources involved in supplying a product or service to a consumer.

