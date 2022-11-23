South China Morning Post published this video item, entitled “Violence erupts at world’s largest iPhone factory over benefits and Covid-19 controls” – below is their description.
Violent clashes broke out between workers and security forces at Foxconn Zhengzhou, the world’s largest iPhone factory on November 22, 2022. Images and clips of the violence, which reportedly was sparked by a dispute over employee benefits, were posted on mainland Chinese social media platforms and confirmed to the Post by two workers.
