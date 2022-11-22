Viktor Orbán wears scarf appearing to show Ukrainian territory as part of Hungary

by

Caution - Russia Ukraine Conflict

This item is about Russia or Ukraine, countries which are involved in an unfolding armed conflict. Be aware that propaganda may be involved in this video news item. Browse news from other sources about Russia (here) and Ukraine (here) to gain a wider perspective. The Global Herald is attempting to remove any advertisements from this content. Please accept our apologies if you are shown an ad next to conflict news - please leave a comment if you see ads in this page.

Viktor orbán wears scarf appearing to show ukrainian territory as part of hungary

The Independent published this video item, entitled "Viktor Orbán wears scarf appearing to show Ukrainian territory as part of Hungary"

Ukraine will protest the scarf the Hungarian prime minister wore to a football match, claiming it depicted some of Ukrainian territory as Hungary’s.

Prime minister Viktor Orban met a Hungarian footballer wearing a scarf, which the outlet Ukrainska Pravda said, depicted a map of “Greater Hungary“ including territory that is now part of the neighbouring states of Austria, Slovakia, Romania, Croatia, Serbia and Ukraine.

Got a comment? Leave your thoughts in the comments section, below. Please note comments are moderated before publication.


The Independent is a British online newspaper. It was established in 1986 as a national morning printed paper.

