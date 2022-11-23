Video shows unrest at iPhone factory in China | Al Jazeera Newsfeed

by
Video shows unrest at iphone factory in china | al jazeera newsfeed

Al Jazeera English published this video item, entitled "Video shows unrest at iPhone factory in China | Al Jazeera Newsfeed"

Video shared online appears to show angry protests at the main iPhone factory in China, in the city of Zhengzhou. Workers fought with security officials in hazard suits, in an apparent protest over strict COVID-19 measures.

Got a comment? Leave your thoughts in the comments section, below. Please note comments are moderated before publication.


The video item below is a piece of English language content from Al Jazeera. Al Jazeera is a Qatari state-funded broadcaster based in Doha, Qatar, owned by the Al Jazeera Media Network.

In This Story: China

China is the third largest country in the world by area and the largest country in the world by population. Properly known as the People’s Republic of China, the political territory of the country includes Tibet and Hong Kong. The capital is Beijing.

In This Story: COVID-19

Covid-19 is the official WHO name given to the novel coronavirus which broke out in late 2019 and began to spread in the early months of 2020.

Symptoms of coronavirus

The main symptoms of coronavirus are:

  • a persistent new cough (non productive, dry)
  • a high temperature (e.g. head feels warm to the touch)
  • shortness of breath (if this is abnormal for the individual, or increased)

