by
Al Jazeera English published this video item, entitled "Victory in Nevada: Democrats maintain control of the Senate"

Democrats in the United States are celebrating midterm victories in the Senate — including incumbent Democratic Senator Catherine Cortez Masto’s win in Nevada — while Republicans are left wondering what went wrong.

Georgia, headed to a run-off in December, is the only state yet to declare a winner, but the Democrats have already retained control of the chamber.

Meanwhile, votes in races for the House of Representatives are still being counted.

Al Jazeera’s Mike Hanna reports from Washington, DC, the US.

