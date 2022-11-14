Got a comment? Leave your thoughts in the comments section, below. Please note comments are moderated before publication.

Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews appeared on Today to discuss Victoria’s upcoming state election. Host Allison Langdon posed the question, “why should Victorians trust a Premier who is being investigated by the anti-corruption watchdog?”

9 News Australia published this video item, entitled “Victorian Premier questioned over corruption investigation | 9 News Australia” – below is their description.

Leave a Comment Subscribe in Google News

About This Source - 9 News Australia

9 News Australia has delivered breaking news, features and exclusive news from around Australia and the world into homes since 1956. In December 2013, Nine Entertainment listed on the ASX, trading as ASX: NEC.

In November 2020, Nine Entertainment relocated from Willoughby where it had been based for 64 years to North Sydney.

Recent from 9 News Australia: