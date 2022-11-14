7NEWS Australia published this video item, entitled “Victorian homes swamped and drivers rescued as storms dump a month’s rain in six hours | 7NEWS” – below is their description.

Wild storms have pounded Melbourne’s west and the Mornington Peninsula, flooding homes and stranding drivers. They dumped a month’s rain in just a few hours, sparking dramatic rescue missions and a warning that the danger is far from over. 7NEWS Australia YouTube Channel

