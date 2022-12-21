Veterans Affairs Canada: Agent involved in MAID controversy no longer employed

by
Veterans affairs canada: agent involved in maid controversy no longer employed

Global News published this video item, entitled “Veterans Affairs Canada: Agent involved in MAID controversy no longer employed” – below is their description.

Veterans Affairs Canada has confirmed the agent who improperly discussed medical assistance in dying (MAID) with at least four veterans is no longer employed with the department.

The update was provided by a spokesperson for Veterans Affairs Minister Lawrence MacAulay’s office, which has been investigating the incident since August.

Mercedes Stephenson has more details of the circumstances surrounding the employee’s departure.

For more info, please go to https://globalnews.ca/news/9362374/veterans-affairs-assisted-dying-employee/

Global News YouTube Channel

Got a comment? Leave your thoughts in the comments section, below. Please note comments are moderated before publication.


About This Source - Global News

Global News is the news and current affairs division of the Canadian Global Television Network, based in Vancouver, Canada.

