Veteran who stopped colorado springs gunman speaks out

Richard Fierro, the veteran who subdued the gunman at a Colorado Springs LGBTQ nightclub, tells NBC News’ Steve Patterson that he did what he had to do to protect his family during the deadly mass shooting. “I didn’t do anything special,” he says. Watch more from the interview tonight on “NBC Nightly News with Lester Holt” at 6:30 pm ET / 5:30 pm CT.

