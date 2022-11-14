This item is about Russia or Ukraine, countries which are involved in an unfolding armed conflict. Be aware that propaganda may be involved in this video news item. Browse news from other sources about Russia (here) and Ukraine (here) to gain a wider perspective. The Global Herald is attempting to remove any advertisements from this content. Please accept our apologies if you are shown an ad next to conflict news - please leave a comment if you see ads in this page.

ABC News (Australia) published this video item, entitled “Verdict due this week in MH17 murder trial | The World” – below is their description.

A Dutch court will this week hand down its verdict against the alleged perpetrators of the downing of flight MH17. 298 passengers and crew aboard the Malaysia Airlines flight were killed when the plane was shot down by a missile above eastern Ukraine in 2014 – 38 of the victims were Australian. As Tahlea Aualiitia reports it’s hoped the judgment will offer healing for the families. ABC News (Australia) YouTube Channel

