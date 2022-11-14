Verdict due this week in MH17 murder trial | The World

by

Caution - Russia Ukraine Conflict

This item is about Russia or Ukraine, countries which are involved in an unfolding armed conflict. Be aware that propaganda may be involved in this video news item. Browse news from other sources about Russia (here) and Ukraine (here) to gain a wider perspective. The Global Herald is attempting to remove any advertisements from this content. Please accept our apologies if you are shown an ad next to conflict news - please leave a comment if you see ads in this page.

Verdict due this week in mh17 murder trial | the world

ABC News (Australia) published this video item, entitled “Verdict due this week in MH17 murder trial | The World” – below is their description.

A Dutch court will this week hand down its verdict against the alleged perpetrators of the downing of flight MH17. 298 passengers and crew aboard the Malaysia Airlines flight were killed when the plane was shot down by a missile above eastern Ukraine in 2014 – 38 of the victims were Australian. As Tahlea Aualiitia reports it’s hoped the judgment will offer healing for the families.

ABC News (Australia) YouTube Channel

Got a comment? Leave your thoughts in the comments section, below. Please note comments are moderated before publication.


About This Source - ABC News (Australia)

The video item below is from ABC News (Australia). ABC News is a public news service in Australia produced by the News and Current Affairs division of the Australian Broadcasting Corporation.

Recent from ABC News (Australia):

COP27: ‘worthless words’ or cause for optimism? | ABC News Daily Podcast

Category: News

As Fiji’s election approaches, Frank Bainimarama sets sights on a third term as PM | The World

Category: News

Guangzhou to build more quarantine beds as China COVID cases rise, protests continue | The World

Category: News

In This Story: Australia

Australia, officially known as the Commonwealth of Australia, is a sovereign country comprising the mainland of the Australian continent, the island of Tasmania, and numerous smaller islands. It is the largest country in Oceania and the world’s sixth-largest country by total area.

7 Recent Items: Australia

Australia v England, 1st ODI | Dawid Malan’s Hundred Not Enough | Cricket Highlights

Category: Sport

COP27: ‘worthless words’ or cause for optimism? | ABC News Daily Podcast

Category: News

Press Conference: Andy Farrell On His Team Selection For Australia

Category: Media, Rugby Union

New opening pair set up win after Malan’s lone hand | Australia v England 2022-23

Category: Cricket

As Fiji’s election approaches, Frank Bainimarama sets sights on a third term as PM | The World

Category: News

Guangzhou to build more quarantine beds as China COVID cases rise, protests continue | The World

Category: News

Brazil’s President-elect receives superstar welcome at COP27 summit in Egypt | The World

Category: News

In This Story: Malaysia

Malaysia is a Southeast Asian country occupying parts of the Malay Peninsula and the island of Borneo. It’s known for its beaches, rainforests and mix of Malay, Chinese, Indian and European cultural influences. The capital, Kuala Lumpur, is home to colonial buildings, busy shopping districts such as Bukit Bintang and skyscrapers such as the iconic, 451m-tall Petronas Twin Towers. 

2 Recent Items: Malaysia

MH17: three men found guilty of murdering 298 people in shooting down of plane

Category: News

Malaysia elections: Corruption key issue for voters

Category: News

In This Story: Murder

Murder is the unlawful killing of another human without justification or valid excuse, especially the unlawful killing of another human with malice aforethought. This state of mind may, depending upon the jurisdiction, distinguish murder from other forms of unlawful homicide, such as manslaughter.

2 Recent Items: Murder

MH17 murder sentences, Ardern to meet Chinese President & Joe Biden’s ‘cheat sheet’ | nzherald.co.nz

Category: News

The Murder Capital ‘A Thousand Lives’ (Live Performance) | GONZO

Category: Entertainment

In This Story: Ukraine

Ukraine is a large country in Eastern Europe known for its Orthodox churches, Black Sea coastline and forested mountains. Its capital, Kiev, features the gold-domed St. Sophia’s Cathedral, with 11th-century mosaics and frescoes. Overlooking the Dnieper River is the Kiev Pechersk Lavra monastery complex, a Christian pilgrimage site housing Scythian tomb relics and catacombs containing mummified Orthodox monks.

2 Recent Items: Ukraine

Protests at APEC, snow in Ukraine, celestial majesty: World in Photos, Nov. 17

Category: News

Princess Kate comforts weeping Ukrainian mother at centre for displaced families

Category: News

Leave a Comment

We don't require your email address, or your name, for anyone to leave a comment. If you do add an email address, you may be notified if there are replies to your comment - we won't use it for any other purpose. Please make respectful comments, which add value, and avoid personal attacks on others. Links are not allowed in comments - 99% of spam comments, attempt to post links. Please describe where people may find additional information - for example "visit the UN website" or "search Google for..." rather than posting a link. Comments failing to adhere to these guidelines will not be published.