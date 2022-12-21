Vaughany & Tuffers Cricket Club | Reflecting on an incredible year with Sam Curran| Podcast

Vaughany & tuffers cricket club | reflecting on an incredible year with sam curran| podcast

The Telegraph published this video item, entitled “Vaughany & Tuffers Cricket Club | Reflecting on an incredible year with Sam Curran| Podcast” – below is their description.

Michael, Phil and Ben are here for the final time this year to recap England’s historic 3-0 series win in Pakistan and look back on an incredible seven months for English cricket.

The guys pick out some of their stars of the recent series including Harry Brook and ask if Rehan Ahmed will be in England’s strongest side by the time the Ashes comes around next year. Elsewhere, we look at where the likes of Jofra Archer and Jonny Bairstow can fit into the side given the depth on display in Pakistan.

One man who might be looking to feature for the Test side next year is Sam Curran. The all-rounder joins the show to discuss his fantastic year, which was crowned by winning the T20 World Cup in November. Curran talks up his red-ball chances and also outlines how he will be watching the upcoming IPL draw, where he is expected to fetch a hefty fee!

And with the dust settling on 2022, the guys discuss what we can expect to see in 2023 when Australia are in town to defend the Ashes!

