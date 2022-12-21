Global News published this video item, entitled “Vaughan condo shooting: Gunman went on shooting rampage day before eviction hearing” – below is their description.

More details are emerging about a series of disputes between the board of a Vaughan, Ont. condo building and the gunman who killed five people in a deadly mass shooting.

One key finding highlights the suspect, 73-year-old condo resident Francesco Villi, who was scheduled for an eviction hearing the day after he went on his shooting rampage.

Mike Drolet looks at the timeline of events proceeding the tragic incident that’s rocked the community.

For more info, please go to https://globalnews.ca/news/9362402/victims-condo-shooting-vaughan/

