Vaughan condo shooting: Gunman went on shooting rampage day before eviction hearing

by
Vaughan condo shooting: gunman went on shooting rampage day before eviction hearing

Global News published this video item, entitled “Vaughan condo shooting: Gunman went on shooting rampage day before eviction hearing” – below is their description.

More details are emerging about a series of disputes between the board of a Vaughan, Ont. condo building and the gunman who killed five people in a deadly mass shooting.

One key finding highlights the suspect, 73-year-old condo resident Francesco Villi, who was scheduled for an eviction hearing the day after he went on his shooting rampage.

Mike Drolet looks at the timeline of events proceeding the tragic incident that’s rocked the community.

For more info, please go to https://globalnews.ca/news/9362402/victims-condo-shooting-vaughan/

Subscribe to Global News Channel HERE: http://bit.ly/20fcXDc

Like Global News on Facebook HERE: http://bit.ly/255GMJQ

Follow Global News on Twitter HERE: http://bit.ly/1Toz8mt

Follow Global News on Instagram HERE: https://bit.ly/2QZaZIB

#GlobalNews #vaughan #crime

Global News YouTube Channel

Got a comment? Leave your thoughts in the comments section, below. Please note comments are moderated before publication.


About This Source - Global News

Global News is the news and current affairs division of the Canadian Global Television Network, based in Vancouver, Canada.

Recent from Global News:

New Year’s 2023: Sydney, Australia puts on extravagant fireworks show over harbour

Category: News

New Year’s 2023: New Zealand welcomes new year with fireworks in Auckland

Category: Construction, News

Canadians feeling guarded optimism heading into 2023: Ipsos poll

Category: News

Leave a Comment

We don't require your email address, or your name, for anyone to leave a comment. If you do add an email address, you may be notified if there are replies to your comment - we won't use it for any other purpose. Please make respectful comments, which add value, and avoid personal attacks on others. Links are not allowed in comments - 99% of spam comments, attempt to post links. Please describe where people may find additional information - for example "visit the UN website" or "search Google for..." rather than posting a link. Comments failing to adhere to these guidelines will not be published.