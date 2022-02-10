US to trial placing detained migrants, refugees into ‘home curfew’

by

Al Jazeera English published this video item, entitled “US to trial placing detained migrants, refugees into ‘home curfew'” – below is their description.

The US is set to trial a programme where migrants and refugees caught at the border with Mexico are placed in so-called home curfew.

It is deemed to be a cheaper alternative than detention centres.

But the move has been criticised by rights groups.

They say President Joe Biden has failed to deliver on his promises of more humane detention measures.

Al Jazeera’s Rob Reynolds reports from Los Angeles.

In This Story: Joe Biden

Joe Biden is an American politician serving as the 46th and current president of the United States. A member of the Democratic Party, he served as the 47th vice president from 2009 to 2017 under Barack Obama and represented Delaware in the United States Senate from 1973 to 2009.

He is married to Dr Jill Biden.

In This Story: Los Angeles

Los Angeles is a sprawling Southern California city and the center of the nation’s film and television industry. Near its iconic Hollywood sign, studios such as Paramount Pictures, Universal and Warner Brothers offer behind-the-scenes tours. On Hollywood Boulevard, TCL Chinese Theatre displays celebrities’ hand- and footprints, the Walk of Fame honors thousands of luminaries and vendors sell maps to stars’ homes. 

In This Story: Mexico

Mexico is a country in the southern portion of North America. It is the most populous Spanish-speaking nation. Mexico City is its capital city and largest metropolis.

Mexico became an independent nation state after the successful Mexican War of Independence against Spain in 1821.

Mexico is a developing country, but has the world’s 15th-largest economy by nominal GDP and the 11th-largest by PPP, with the United States being its largest economic partner. Since 2006, a conflict between the government and drug trafficking syndicates has led to over 120,000 deaths.

Mexico receives a significant number of tourists every year; in 2018, it was the 6th most-visited country in the world, with 39 million international arrivals.

