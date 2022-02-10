Al Jazeera English published this video item, entitled “US to trial placing detained migrants, refugees into ‘home curfew'” – below is their description.

The US is set to trial a programme where migrants and refugees caught at the border with Mexico are placed in so-called home curfew.

It is deemed to be a cheaper alternative than detention centres.

But the move has been criticised by rights groups.

They say President Joe Biden has failed to deliver on his promises of more humane detention measures.

Al Jazeera’s Rob Reynolds reports from Los Angeles.

