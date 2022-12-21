South China Morning Post published this video item, entitled “US sends F-22 fighters to joint drills with South Korea” – below is their description.

The US flew B-52 strategic bombers and F-22 fighter jets on December 20, 2022, for joint drills with South Korea. The F-22 Raptor fifth-generation stealth fighters, based in Japan's Okinawa, were deployed for the first time since May 2018 for joint exercises in South Korea.

