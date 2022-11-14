BBC News published this video item, entitled “US President Biden shakes hands with Chinese President Xi Jinping in Bali – BBC News” – below is their description.

The leaders of the US and China have met face-to-face in Bali, in a conversation where the importance of avoiding conflict was stressed.

Joe Biden and Xi Jinping met for the first time in five years, and the first time since Mr Biden was elected president.

President Biden said he was “committed to keeping the line of communications between us open” so that the two countries could “work together on urgent global issues” including climate change and insecurity.

The leaders are in Indonesia for the G20 meeting, with the ongoing situation in Taiwan expected to top the agenda.

BBC News YouTube Channel