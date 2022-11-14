Global News published this video item, entitled “US midterms: Democrats projected to win Senate as some GOP point fingers at Trump over losses” – below is their description.

Control of the U.S. Senate has been decided with Democrats projected to remain the majority party after Nevada Sen. Catherine Cortez-Masto won re-election in one of the most watched races in the country.

With Democrats holding 50 seats, Vice-President Kamala Harris will be the tie-breaking vote if Republicans are able to win one more seat. However, with control of the Senate no longer up for grabs, it’s yet to be seen who will win the upcoming Georgia runoff. A win for Democrats would increase their majority, without the need for Harris’ tie-breaking vote.

But as Democrats continue to see victories, and control of the House up for grabs, some Republicans are beginning to point the finger at former president Donald Trump after many of his endorsed candidates lost their races. Jennifer Johnson reports.

