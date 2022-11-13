9 News Australia published this video item, entitled “US midterm elections: Democrats will keep control of the Senate | 9 News Australia” – below is their description.
Democratic Senator Catherine Cortez Masto won election to a second term representing Nevada on Saturday, defeating Republican Adam Laxalt to clinch the party’s control of the chamber for the next two years of Joe Biden’s presidency.9 News Australia YouTube Channel
