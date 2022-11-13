9 News Australia published this video item, entitled “US midterm elections: Democrats will keep control of the Senate | 9 News Australia” – below is their description.

Democratic Senator Catherine Cortez Masto won election to a second term representing Nevada on Saturday, defeating Republican Adam Laxalt to clinch the party’s control of the chamber for the next two years of Joe Biden’s presidency. 9 News Australia YouTube Channel

