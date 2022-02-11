US Inflation: ‘What happens in America reverses around the world and particularly here in the UK’

by

GBNews published this video item, entitled “US Inflation: ‘What happens in America reverses around the world and particularly here in the UK’” – below is their description.

‘What happens in America reverses around the world and particularly here in the UK’

Business Editor Liam Halligan discuses US inflation surging to 7.5% and the impact this will have on the UK.

In This Story: Inflation

In economics, inflation refers to a general progressive increase in prices of goods and services in an economy. When the general price level rises, each unit of currency buys fewer goods and services; consequently, inflation corresponds to a reduction in the purchasing power of money.

