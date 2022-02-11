GBNews published this video item, entitled “US Inflation: ‘What happens in America reverses around the world and particularly here in the UK’” – below is their description.

‘What happens in America reverses around the world and particularly here in the UK’ Business Editor Liam Halligan discuses US inflation surging to 7.5% and the impact this will have on the UK. Watch on TV: Freeview 236, Sky 515, Virgin 626 Listen on DAB+ Radio GBNews YouTube Channel

Got a comment? Leave your thoughts in the comments section, below. Please note comments are moderated before publication.