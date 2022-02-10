US inflation soars to 40-year high • FRANCE 24 English

Inflation in the US has surged the most in four decades. January’s 7.5% reading is the highest annual pace since 1982. It will add more pressure to the US Federal Reserve to rein in the spiralling price rises. Also in the show – French President Emmanuel Macron announces plans to build new nuclear reactors to boost energy production. 

Emmanuel Macron

Emmanuel Jean-Michel Frédéric Macron is a French politician who has been President of France and ex officio Co-Prince of Andorra since 14 May 2017. In the legislative elections a month later, Macron’s party, renamed “La République En Marche!” (LREM), secured a majority in the National Assembly. At the age of 39, Macron became the youngest president in French history.

France

France is a republic and the largest Western European nation. Through expansion and colonisation in the 17th and 18th centuries France became a great power and still retains territories around the world. It has a seat on the UN security council and is the world’s fourth most wealthy country with a high standard of living and strong cultural identity.

Inflation

In economics, inflation refers to a general progressive increase in prices of goods and services in an economy. When the general price level rises, each unit of currency buys fewer goods and services; consequently, inflation corresponds to a reduction in the purchasing power of money.

