Unvaxxed man dies with COVID-19 in WA as case numbers rise | Coronavirus | 9 News Australia

Western Australia Premier Mark McGowan has announced a second person in the state has died after contracting COVID-19 locally. The man was in his 70s, unvaccinated and had underlying health conditions. It comes as the state records 482 new active COVID-19 cases, with 51 local incections in the past 24 hours. 9 News Australia YouTube Channel

