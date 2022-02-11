Unvaxxed man dies with COVID-19 in WA as case numbers rise | Coronavirus | 9 News Australia

Western Australia Premier Mark McGowan has announced a second person in the state has died after contracting COVID-19 locally. The man was in his 70s, unvaccinated and had underlying health conditions. It comes as the state records 482 new active COVID-19 cases, with 51 local incections in the past 24 hours.

In This Story: Australia

Australia, officially known as the Commonwealth of Australia, is a sovereign country comprising the mainland of the Australian continent, the island of Tasmania, and numerous smaller islands. It is the largest country in Oceania and the world’s sixth-largest country by total area.

In This Story: COVID-19

Covid-19 is the official WHO name given to the novel coronavirus which broke out in late 2019 and began to spread in the early months of 2020.

In This Story: Western Australia

Western Australia, covering the entire western third of the country, is made up mostly of the arid Outback. Its population is concentrated in its fertile southwest corner, home to the Margaret River wine region and the riverside capital, Perth. In the far north, the Kimberley region is home to ancient Aboriginal rock art, the Bungle Bungle sandstone domes and Broome, with Cable Beach camels and a pearling industry.

