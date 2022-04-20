This item is about Russia or Ukraine, countries which are involved in an unfolding armed conflict. Be aware that propaganda may be involved in this video news item. Browse news from other sources about Russia (here) and Ukraine (here) to gain a wider perspective. The Global Herald is attempting to remove any advertisements from this content. Please accept our apologies if you are shown an ad next to conflict news - please leave a comment if you see ads in this page.

Al Jazeera English published this video item, entitled “UN: More than five million Ukrainians are refugees due to war” – below is their description.

The UN says more than five million Ukrainians are now refugees, less than eight weeks into the war. Since the launch of a new offensive launched in the eastern Donbas region of Ukraine, people in Poland are wondering just how many more could be on the way. Al Jazeera's Andrew Chappelle reports.

