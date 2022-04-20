UN: More than five million Ukrainians are refugees due to war

by

Caution - Russia Ukraine Conflict

This item is about Russia or Ukraine, countries which are involved in an unfolding armed conflict. Be aware that propaganda may be involved in this video news item. Browse news from other sources about Russia (here) and Ukraine (here) to gain a wider perspective. The Global Herald is attempting to remove any advertisements from this content. Please accept our apologies if you are shown an ad next to conflict news - please leave a comment if you see ads in this page.

Al Jazeera English published this video item, entitled “UN: More than five million Ukrainians are refugees due to war” – below is their description.

The UN says more than five million Ukrainians are now refugees, less than eight weeks into the war.

Since the launch of a new offensive launched in the eastern Donbas region of Ukraine, people in Poland are wondering just how many more could be on the way.

Al Jazeera’s Andrew Chappelle reports.

– Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/AJEnglish/

– Find us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/aljazeera/

– Check our website: https://www.aljazeera.com/

#Ukraine #Russia

Al Jazeera English YouTube Channel

Got a comment? Leave your thoughts in the comments section, below. Please note comments are moderated before publication.


About This Source - Al Jazeera English

The video item below is a piece of English language content from Al Jazeera. Al Jazeera is a Qatari state-funded broadcaster based in Doha, Qatar, owned by the Al Jazeera Media Network.

Recent from Al Jazeera English:

The Zimov Hypothesis: Recreating the Ice Age | Witness

Category: News

Is the UK’s plan to ship asylum seekers to Rwanda ethical? | The Stream

Category: Legal, Logistics, News

India: Dozens of properties in predominantly Muslim areas demolished

Category: News

In This Story: Donbas

The Donbas or Donbass is a historical, cultural, and economic region in south-eastern Ukraine, and bordering Russia.

In March 2014, following the Euromaidan and 2014 Ukrainian revolution, the Donetsk and Luhansk “People’s Republics” took control of areas within the region with support from Russia. Russia recognised their independence in February 2022. No other country recognises the independence of the areas.

Before the war, the city of Donetsk (then the fifth largest city in Ukraine) had been considered the unofficial capital of the Donbas. Large cities (over 100,000 inhabitants) also included Luhansk, Mariupol, Makiivka, Horlivka, Kramatorsk, Sloviansk, Alchevsk, Sievierodonetsk and Lysychansk. Now the city of Kramatorsk is the interim administrative centre of the Donetsk Oblast, whereas the interim centre of Luhansk Oblast is Sievierodonetsk.

2 Recent Items: Donbas

Ex-CIA official: Putin wants to be ‘new czar of the next century’

Category: News

What does the ‘Battle for Donbas’ mean for the Ukraine war? | Inside Story

Category: News

In This Story: Poland

Poland, officially the Republic of Poland, is a country located in Central Europe. It is divided into 16 administrative provinces, covering an area of 312,696 square kilometres, and has a largely temperate seasonal climate.

Poland’s capital and largest metropolis is Warsaw.

2 Recent Items: Poland

Driving: The oldest competitive equestrian sport of the world

Category: Equestrian

Lviv Firefighters Battle Blazes After Deadly Russian Strikes

Category: News

In This Story: Ukraine

Ukraine is a large country in Eastern Europe known for its Orthodox churches, Black Sea coastline and forested mountains. Its capital, Kiev, features the gold-domed St. Sophia’s Cathedral, with 11th-century mosaics and frescoes. Overlooking the Dnieper River is the Kiev Pechersk Lavra monastery complex, a Christian pilgrimage site housing Scythian tomb relics and catacombs containing mummified Orthodox monks.

2 Recent Items: Ukraine

Sky News Breakfast: Mariupol can’t ‘hold out for much longer’

Category: News

Ukrainian bomb-sniffing dog helps clear bombs l WNT

Category: News

Leave a Comment

We don't require your email address, or your name, for anyone to leave a comment. If you do add an email address, you may be notified if there are replies to your comment - we won't use it for any other purpose. Please make respectful comments, which add value, and avoid personal attacks on others. Links are not allowed in comments - 99% of spam comments, attempt to post links. Please describe where people may find additional information - for example "visit the UN website" or "search Google for..." rather than posting a link. Comments failing to adhere to these guidelines will not be published.

Posting....