UN Condemns Rising Deaths From Iran Protests

Un condemns rising deaths from iran protests

Bloomberg Quicktake: Now published this video item, entitled “UN Condemns Rising Deaths From Iran Protests” – below is their description.

The United Nations Human Rights chief said on Tuesday the rising number of deaths from protests in Iran with the hardening of the response by security forces, underline the critical situation in the country.

Spokesperson Jeremy Laurence, delivering Volker Türk’s remarks, added that two 16-year-old boys were among six killed over the weekend.

Laurence told a news conference in Geneva that protesters have been killed in 25 of Iran’s 31 provinces, including more than 100 in Sistan and Baluchistan.

“Iranian official sources have also reported that a number of security forces have been killed since the start of the protests,” he added.

Laurence said that over 40 people have been killed in mainly Kurdish cities in the past week, according to unspecified sources.

He expressed concern over the Iranian “authorities’ apparent refusal to release the bodies of those killed to their families or making the release of their bodies conditional on the families not speaking to the media or agreeing to give a false narrative on the cause of death.”

Laurence urged Iranian authorities to release those detained for exercising their rights, including peaceful assembly, revoke death sentences and impose a moratorium on the death penalty.

The protests in Iran, sparked by the September 16 death of a 22-year-old woman after her detention by the country’s morality police, have grown into one of the largest sustained challenges to the nation’s theocracy since the chaotic months after its 1979 Islamic Revolution.

At least 328 people have been killed and 14,825 others arrested in the unrest, according to Human Rights Activists in Iran, a group that’s been monitoring the protests over their 54 days.

