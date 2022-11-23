United Nations published this video item, entitled “UN Chief press stakeout at the 9th Global Forum of the UNAOC in Fez, Morocco” – below is their description.

(Stakeout was delivered in French) António Guterres, Secretary-General of the United Nations, delivers a media stakeout (in English and French) from the 9th Global Forum of the United Nations Alliance of Civilizations. Full transcript: https://www.un.org/sg/en/content/sg/press-encounter/2022-11-22/un-secretary-generals-press-stakeout-the-9th-global-forum-of-the-united-nations-alliance-of-civilizations Learn more about the Fez Forum: https://fezforum.unaoc.org/ United Nations YouTube Channel

