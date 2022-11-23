UN Chief press stakeout at the 9th Global Forum of the UNAOC in Fez, Morocco

by
Un chief press stakeout at the 9th global forum of the unaoc in fez, morocco

United Nations published this video item, entitled “UN Chief press stakeout at the 9th Global Forum of the UNAOC in Fez, Morocco” – below is their description.

(Stakeout was delivered in French)

António Guterres, Secretary-General of the United Nations, delivers a media stakeout (in English and French) from the 9th Global Forum of the United Nations Alliance of Civilizations.

Full transcript:

https://www.un.org/sg/en/content/sg/press-encounter/2022-11-22/un-secretary-generals-press-stakeout-the-9th-global-forum-of-the-united-nations-alliance-of-civilizations

Learn more about the Fez Forum: https://fezforum.unaoc.org/

United Nations YouTube Channel

Got a comment? Leave your thoughts in the comments section, below. Please note comments are moderated before publication.


About This Source - United Nations

The United Nations (UN) was established after World War II with the aim of preventing future wars. The organization is financed by assessed and voluntary contributions from its member states.

The UN’s chief administrative officer is the Secretary-General, currently Portuguese politician and diplomat António Guterres, who began his five year-term on 1 January 2017.

 

Recent from United Nations:

“Harnessing constructive outrage” interview with Staffan de Mistura – Awake at Night: S6-E2

Category: News

“Connecting security to our beneficiaries” – podcast with USG Michaud and ASG Daniels | UNDSS

Category: News

Highlights on Alliance of Civilizations – 9th Global Forum wraps up in Morocco | United Nations

Category: News

In This Story: António Guterres

António Manuel de Oliveira Guterres GCC GCL is a Portuguese politician and diplomat serving as the ninth secretary-general of the United Nations. A member of the Portuguese Socialist Party, he served as prime minister of Portugal from 1995 to 2002.

2 Recent Items: António Guterres

“[The Alliance is] more needed than ever” – UN Chief at UNAOC Ministerial Group

Category: News

UN Chief António Guterres at the 9th UNAOC Global Forum (Fez, Morocco)

Category: News

In This Story: Morocco

Morocco, a North African country bordering the Atlantic Ocean and Mediterranean Sea, is distinguished by its Berber, Arabian and European cultural influences. Marrakesh’s medina, a mazelike medieval quarter, offers entertainment in its Djemaa el-Fna square and souks (marketplaces) selling ceramics, jewelry and metal lanterns. The capital Rabat’s Kasbah of the Udayas is a 12th-century royal fort overlooking the water. 

2 Recent Items: Morocco

Highlights on Alliance of Civilizations – 9th Global Forum wraps up in Morocco | United Nations

Category: News

The World Cup Dream: Morocco | Episode 4

Category: News

In This Story: United Nations

The United Nations (UN) is an intergovernmental organization that aims to maintain international peace and security.

At its founding, the UN had 51 member states; with the addition of South Sudan in 2011, membership is now 193, representing almost all of the world’s sovereign states.

9 Recent Items: United Nations

“Harnessing constructive outrage” interview with Staffan de Mistura – Awake at Night: S6-E2

Category: News

Shrimp cultivation threatens India’s mangrove forests

Category: News

What will it take to reverse the trend? | DW News

Category: News

“Connecting security to our beneficiaries” – podcast with USG Michaud and ASG Daniels | UNDSS

Category: News

Highlights on Alliance of Civilizations – 9th Global Forum wraps up in Morocco | United Nations

Category: News

UN human rights body to investigate Iran’s deadly crackdown on anti-government protesters

Category: News

The UN launches human rights investigation of Iran’s protest crackdown

Category: News

UN council to investigate human rights abuses at Iran protests | ABC News

Category: News

Zelenskiy: Russia Missile Attack a ‘Clear Crime Against Humanity’

Category: Energy, News

Leave a Comment

We don't require your email address, or your name, for anyone to leave a comment. If you do add an email address, you may be notified if there are replies to your comment - we won't use it for any other purpose. Please make respectful comments, which add value, and avoid personal attacks on others. Links are not allowed in comments - 99% of spam comments, attempt to post links. Please describe where people may find additional information - for example "visit the UN website" or "search Google for..." rather than posting a link. Comments failing to adhere to these guidelines will not be published.