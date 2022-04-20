Al Jazeera English published this video item, entitled “UK’s Johnson apologises for COVID ‘Partygate’ scandal” – below is their description.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has offered what he said was a “wholehearted” apology for attending an illegal party during lockdown, but insisted he didn’t knowingly break rules or mislead Parliament and brushed off calls to resign.

Johnson told lawmakers in the House of Commons on Tuesday that it “did not occur to me” that the birthday gathering, complete with a cake, was a party.

Al Jazeerra’s Jonah Hull joins us from London for the latest updates.

