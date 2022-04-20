UK’s Johnson apologises for COVID ‘Partygate’ scandal

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has offered what he said was a “wholehearted” apology for attending an illegal party during lockdown, but insisted he didn’t knowingly break rules or mislead Parliament and brushed off calls to resign.

Johnson told lawmakers in the House of Commons on Tuesday that it “did not occur to me” that the birthday gathering, complete with a cake, was a party.

Al Jazeerra’s Jonah Hull joins us from London for the latest updates.

In This Story: Boris Johnson

Boris Johnson has been Prime Minister of the United Kingdom and Leader of the Conservative Party since 2019.

In This Story: COVID-19

Covid-19 is the official WHO name given to the novel coronavirus which broke out in late 2019 and began to spread in the early months of 2020.

Symptoms of coronavirus

The main symptoms of coronavirus are:

  • a persistent new cough (non productive, dry)
  • a high temperature (e.g. head feels warm to the touch)
  • shortness of breath (if this is abnormal for the individual, or increased)

In This Story: Hull

Hull, or Kingston upon Hull, is a port city in East Yorkshire, England. Where the River Hull meets the Humber Estuary, The Deep aquarium is a futuristic building with an underwater viewing tunnel and hands-on displays. In the old town’s Museums Quarter, the Streetlife Museum focuses on modes of transport. Wilberforce House, birthplace of William Wilberforce, documents the abolition of the slave trade.

In This Story: Lockdown

During the 2020 Covid-19 epidemic, lockdown has come to mean the practice of attempting to control transmission of the virus by means of restricting people’s movement and activities on a broad scale, usually on a national or state-wide basis.

In This Story: London

London is the capital of England and the United Kingdom.

