UK’s foreign secretary gets frosty reception in Russia

by

Caution - Russia Ukraine Conflict

This item is about Russia or Ukraine, countries which are involved in an unfolding armed conflict. Be aware that propaganda may be involved in this video news item. Browse news from other sources about Russia (here) and Ukraine (here) to gain a wider perspective. The Global Herald is attempting to remove any advertisements from this content; this may take several hours to complete. Please accept our apologies if you are shown an ad next to conflict news in the mean time.

Al Jazeera English published this video item, entitled “UK’s foreign secretary gets frosty reception in Russia” – below is their description.

Thousands of Russian troops have started 10 days of joint military drills in Belarus.

It adds to Moscow’s huge military buildup near the Ukrainian border.

There are a number of diplomatic initiatives,

but Russia has rejected British calls to pull troops back to their bases.

Al Jazeera’s Dorsa Jabbari reports from Moscow.

#Ukraine #Russia

