ABC News published this video item, entitled “Ukrainians wait in line to buy stamps featuring soldier” – below is their description.
Hundreds of Ukrainians stood in a long line outside Kyiv’s main post office to buy postage stamps featuring a Ukrainian soldier making a crude gesture at a Russian ship.
