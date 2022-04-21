Global News published this video item, entitled “Ukrainians trapped in Mariupol may have only hours left” – below is their description.

Time is running out for the hundreds of people holed up inside the Azovstal steel plant in Mariupol, Ukraine, which is surrounded by Russian forces.

A fighter holed up in the city now says many civilians there may have only days or even hours left to live, and that Russian troops outnumber their fighters 10 to one.

Global’s Jackson Proskow reports on the dire situation in the besieged city, the new vows for aid from Western allies and Russian President Vladimir Putin’s ominous new threat.

For more info, please go to https://globalnews.ca/news/8759043/ukraine-russia-mariupol-explainer/

Subscribe to Global News Channel HERE: http://bit.ly/20fcXDc

Like Global News on Facebook HERE: http://bit.ly/255GMJQ

Follow Global News on Twitter HERE: http://bit.ly/1Toz8mt

Follow Global News on Instagram HERE: https://bit.ly/2QZaZIB

#Ukraine #Russia #Mariupol #GlobalNews

Global News YouTube Channel