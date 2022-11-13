Ukrainians sing patriotic song in Kherson’s Freedom Square after Russian troops flee

by

Caution - Russia Ukraine Conflict

This item is about Russia or Ukraine, countries which are involved in an unfolding armed conflict. Be aware that propaganda may be involved in this video news item. Browse news from other sources about Russia (here) and Ukraine (here) to gain a wider perspective. The Global Herald is attempting to remove any advertisements from this content. Please accept our apologies if you are shown an ad next to conflict news - please leave a comment if you see ads in this page.

Ukrainians sing patriotic song in kherson's freedom square after russian troops flee

The Telegraph published this video item, entitled “Ukrainians sing patriotic song in Kherson’s Freedom Square after Russian troops flee” – below is their description.

The Telegraph YouTube Channel

Got a comment? Leave your thoughts in the comments section, below. Please note comments are moderated before publication.


About This Source - The Telegraph

The Daily Telegraph, known online as The Telegraph, is a national British daily broadsheet newspaper published in London by Telegraph Media Group and distributed across the United Kingdom and internationally. It was founded by Arthur B. Sleigh in 1855 as Daily Telegraph & Courier.

Recent from The Telegraph:

Nancy Pelosi to step down as leader after Democrats lose control of the House

Category: Agriculture, News

Autumn Budget analysis: The figures are dire, UK to have worst economic decline in Europe next year

Category: Agriculture, Energy, News

A Russian military air-field goes up in flames after a Ukrainian missile strike in northern Crimea

Category: Agriculture, Media, News

In This Story: Freedom

5 Recent Items: Freedom

Taliban further tightens its grip on women’s freedoms in Afghanistan I DW News

Category: News

Mormon Church Announces Support Of Same-Sex Marriage Bill

Category: News

Mascots for 2024 Paris Olympics and Paralympics Revealed

Category: News

Ruby Bridges Surprises Young Principal Inspiring Next Generation Of Civil Rights Activists

Category: Entertainment

Zelensky celebrates freedom of Kherson in visit to liberated region

Category: News

In This Story: Ukraine

Ukraine is a large country in Eastern Europe known for its Orthodox churches, Black Sea coastline and forested mountains. Its capital, Kiev, features the gold-domed St. Sophia’s Cathedral, with 11th-century mosaics and frescoes. Overlooking the Dnieper River is the Kiev Pechersk Lavra monastery complex, a Christian pilgrimage site housing Scythian tomb relics and catacombs containing mummified Orthodox monks.

2 Recent Items: Ukraine

Two Russians, one Ukrainian found guilty in downing of MH17 | Al Jazeera Newsfeed

Category: Aerospace & Defence, News

Poland’s president tours missile blast site, says Ukraine working on its own investigation

Category: News

Leave a Comment

We don't require your email address, or your name, for anyone to leave a comment. If you do add an email address, you may be notified if there are replies to your comment - we won't use it for any other purpose. Please make respectful comments, which add value, and avoid personal attacks on others. Links are not allowed in comments - 99% of spam comments, attempt to post links. Please describe where people may find additional information - for example "visit the UN website" or "search Google for..." rather than posting a link. Comments failing to adhere to these guidelines will not be published.