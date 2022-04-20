ITV News published this video item, entitled “Ukrainians sheltering in Mariupol steelworks have ‘a few days or even hours’ to live | ITV News” – below is their description.

A military commander warned that hundreds of troops and civilians holed up in a Mariupol steelworks might have “a few days, or even hours” left to survive.

Via video message, Major Serhiy Volyna addressed world leaders from the sprawling Azovstal steel plant, which has become Ukrainian forces’ last stronghold in the shattered city.

Mariupol’s authorities said more than 1,000 civilians, including children, are sheltering from Russian attacks under the factory.

It came as Russia’s defence ministry said it has test-launched a new intercontinental ballistic missile, which Vladimir Putin warns would provide food for thought for those who try to threaten Moscow.

Read more here: https://www.itv.com/news/2022-04-20/we-may-have-only-a-few-days-or-even-hours-left-warns-mariupol-commander

ITV News YouTube Channel