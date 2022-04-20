Ukrainians sheltering in Mariupol steelworks have ‘a few days or even hours’ to live | ITV News

Caution - Russia Ukraine Conflict

This item is about Russia or Ukraine, countries which are involved in an unfolding armed conflict. Be aware that propaganda may be involved in this video news item. Browse news from other sources about Russia (here) and Ukraine (here) to gain a wider perspective. The Global Herald is attempting to remove any advertisements from this content. Please accept our apologies if you are shown an ad next to conflict news - please leave a comment if you see ads in this page.

A military commander warned that hundreds of troops and civilians holed up in a Mariupol steelworks might have “a few days, or even hours” left to survive.

Via video message, Major Serhiy Volyna addressed world leaders from the sprawling Azovstal steel plant, which has become Ukrainian forces’ last stronghold in the shattered city.

Mariupol’s authorities said more than 1,000 civilians, including children, are sheltering from Russian attacks under the factory.

It came as Russia’s defence ministry said it has test-launched a new intercontinental ballistic missile, which Vladimir Putin warns would provide food for thought for those who try to threaten Moscow.

Read more here: https://www.itv.com/news/2022-04-20/we-may-have-only-a-few-days-or-even-hours-left-warns-mariupol-commander

