Ukrainians digging heels in for a harsh winter | ITV News

Ukrainians digging heels in for a harsh winter | itv news

ITV News published this video item, entitled “Ukrainians digging heels in for a harsh winter | ITV News” – below is their description.

Ukrainians are braced for difficult months ahead as the war with Russia enters its second winter.

In the snow-covered village of Lukashivka, The Church of the Ascension is an example of Ukraine’s strong resilience.

Against the odds it has become a place of worship once more, as John Irvine reports.

