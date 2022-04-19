This item is about Russia or Ukraine, countries which are involved in an unfolding armed conflict. Be aware that propaganda may be involved in this video news item. Browse news from other sources about Russia (here) and Ukraine (here) to gain a wider perspective. The Global Herald is attempting to remove any advertisements from this content. Please accept our apologies if you are shown an ad next to conflict news - please leave a comment if you see ads in this page.
South China Morning Post published this video item, entitled “Ukrainian refugees pass Latino migrants to enter US from Mexico” – below is their description.
Around 59,600 Ukrainians in the US are eligible to apply to remain for up to 18 months under an expanded Temporary Protected Status programme. This has allowed Ukrainians to cross the border faster than other asylum seekers, including Augusto Martinez, a Honduran migrant waiting for the end of a pandemic-era expulsion policy set to expire on May 23.
About This Source - South China Morning Post
The South China Morning Post (SCMP), with its Sunday edition, the Sunday Morning Post, is a Hong Kong-based English-language newspaper founded in 1903. It is Hong Kong’s newspaper of record, owned by Alibaba Group.
