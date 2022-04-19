This item is about Russia or Ukraine, countries which are involved in an unfolding armed conflict. Be aware that propaganda may be involved in this video news item. Browse news from other sources about Russia (here) and Ukraine (here) to gain a wider perspective. The Global Herald is attempting to remove any advertisements from this content. Please accept our apologies if you are shown an ad next to conflict news - please leave a comment if you see ads in this page.

NBC News published this video item, entitled “Ukrainian Mountain Community Offers A Moment Of Peace For Families Fleeing War” – below is their description.

Oksana and her family are among the countless Ukrainians who were forced to leave their homes to escape the Russian invasion. After fleeing Irpin, they began a chaotic journey looking for safety before arriving in the mountain community of Volovets. Oksana tells NBC News’ Molly Hunter about their difficult ordeal, and its toll on her two young daughters. She says her family felt blessed to spend time in Volovets, saying it was “like you came to your mother’s house.” Volovets is a small community in the Carpathian Mountains – a region that has been a refuge for people fleeing war for centuries. No one really knows how many Ukrainians have arrived seeking safety from the war. Helena Yavorska, a schoolteacher, tells us how the town is doing everything they can to help the newcomers, even putting beds into some of their classrooms. NBC News YouTube Channel

