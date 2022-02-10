Ukrainian forces prepare for war in ghost town near Chernobyl

Amid the threat of a Russian invasion, Ukraine’s armed forces conducted combat and first aid training drills on Feb. 5 in an abandoned town near the site of the 1986 nuclear power plant disaster. Snipers fired at wooden targets in blown-out windows to simulate an enemy occupation in an urban area. Read more: https://wapo.st/3rFVtHd.

