Ukrainian commander says forces in Mariupol facing ‘last days’

This item is about Russia or Ukraine, countries which are involved in an unfolding armed conflict. Be aware that propaganda may be involved in this video news item. Browse news from other sources about Russia (here) and Ukraine (here) to gain a wider perspective. The Global Herald is attempting to remove any advertisements from this content. Please accept our apologies if you are shown an ad next to conflict news - please leave a comment if you see ads in this page.

Guardian News published this video item, entitled "Ukrainian commander says forces in Mariupol facing 'last days'"

A Ukrainian commander from the 36th separate marine brigade in the besieged city of Mariupol has made an urgent plea in a video shared on his Facebook page, saying that his forces were probably facing their ‘last days, if not hours’.

