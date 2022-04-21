Ukrainian bomb-sniffing dog helps clear bombs l WNT

Caution - Russia Ukraine Conflict

This item is about Russia or Ukraine, countries which are involved in an unfolding armed conflict. Be aware that propaganda may be involved in this video news item. Browse news from other sources about Russia (here) and Ukraine (here) to gain a wider perspective. The Global Herald is attempting to remove any advertisements from this content. Please accept our apologies if you are shown an ad next to conflict news - please leave a comment if you see ads in this page.

ABC News published this video item, entitled "Ukrainian bomb-sniffing dog helps clear bombs l WNT"

A two-year-old Jack Russel terrier named Patron is helping the war effort by clearing bombs in Chernihiv, Ukraine.

