A two-year-old Jack Russel terrier named Patron is helping the war effort by clearing bombs in Chernihiv, Ukraine.

ABC News published this video item, entitled “Ukrainian bomb-sniffing dog helps clear bombs l WNT” – below is their description.

American Broadcasting Company is an American commercial broadcast radio and television network owned by the Disney Media Networks division of The Walt Disney Company.

ABC News is primarily broadcast from the Times Square Studios in New York City.

