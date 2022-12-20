Ukraine’s Zelenskyy Visits Front-Line Troops Defending Bakhmut, Donetsk, His Office Says

This item is about Russia or Ukraine, countries which are involved in an unfolding armed conflict. Be aware that propaganda may be involved in this video news item. Browse news from other sources about Russia (here) and Ukraine (here) to gain a wider perspective. The Global Herald is attempting to remove any advertisements from this content. Please accept our apologies if you are shown an ad next to conflict news - please leave a comment if you see ads in this page.

Ukraine's zelenskyy visits front-line troops defending bakhmut, donetsk, his office says

NBC News published this video item, entitled “Ukraine’s Zelenskyy Visits Front-Line Troops Defending Bakhmut, Donetsk, His Office Says” – below is their description.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy visited front-line troops in the eastern city of Bakhmut, where some of the fiercest fighting in recent weeks in Ukraine has taken place. The president’s office released video on Dec. 20, which showed Zelenskyy handing out medals to soldiers.

