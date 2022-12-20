NBC News published this video item, entitled “Ukraine’s Zelenskyy Visits Front-Line Troops Defending Bakhmut, Donetsk, His Office Says” – below is their description.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy visited front-line troops in the eastern city of Bakhmut, where some of the fiercest fighting in recent weeks in Ukraine has taken place. The president’s office released video on Dec. 20, which showed Zelenskyy handing out medals to soldiers.NBC News YouTube Channel
