Ukraine’s Zelensky traveling to US for historic meeting with Biden

by

Caution - Russia Ukraine Conflict

This item is about Russia or Ukraine, countries which are involved in an unfolding armed conflict. Be aware that propaganda may be involved in this video news item. Browse news from other sources about Russia (here) and Ukraine (here) to gain a wider perspective. The Global Herald is attempting to remove any advertisements from this content. Please accept our apologies if you are shown an ad next to conflict news - please leave a comment if you see ads in this page.

Zelensky heads to us in first trip outside ukraine since beginning of war

CNN published this video item, entitled “Ukraine’s Zelensky traveling to US for historic meeting with Biden” – below is their description.

President Joe Biden and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky are planning to meet at the White House on Wednesday, according to two sources familiar with the planning, in a Washington visit that is tentatively scheduled to include an address to a joint session of Congress.

Zelensky is already on his way to Washington, two separate sources said, for a visit that marks his first trip outside of Ukraine since the Russian invasion began in February of this year.

The visit to the White House, which hasn’t been finalized and has remained tightly held due to security concerns, will include a meeting with Biden and top administration officials and is planned to coincide with the administration’s intent to send the country a new defense assistance package. Biden will announce an additional $1.8 billion in security assistance to Ukraine during the expected visit, a significant boost in aid headlined by the Patriot missile systems within the package, a US official told CNN. #ukraine #PhilMattingly #CNN

CNN YouTube Channel

Got a comment? Leave your thoughts in the comments section, below. Please note comments are moderated before publication.


About This Source - CNN

The video item below is a piece of English language content from CNN. CNN is an American news-based pay television channel owned by CNN Worldwide, a unit of the WarnerMedia News & Sports division of AT&T-owned WarnerMedia. CNN was founded in 1980 by American media proprietor Ted Turner as a 24-hour cable news channel.

Recent from CNN:

Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI dead at 95

Category: News

Hear what jumped out to investigative reporter after seeing Trump’s taxes

Category: News

CNN correspondent says Trump’s tax returns appear to reflect a ‘major failure’ from the IRS

Category: News

In This Story: Joe Biden

Joe Biden is an American politician serving as the 46th and current president of the United States. A member of the Democratic Party, he served as the 47th vice president from 2009 to 2017 under Barack Obama and represented Delaware in the United States Senate from 1973 to 2009.

He is married to Dr Jill Biden.

Books by Joe Biden #Ad

6 Recent Items: Joe Biden

Why some goals of Netanyahu’s new right-wing coalition spreads concern in Israel | DW News

Category: News

‘System failure’: US blames Southwest Airlines for meltdown

Category: Logistics, News

What Joe Biden has done here is unconstitutional: Arizona attorney general

Category: News

Biden to Comply With Supreme Court Order Keeping Title 42 in Place

Category: Legal, News

Bidens visits St. Croix with family for a holiday vacation

Category: News

Biden vows to hold airlines ‘accountable’ after deadly storm cancels flights | 9 News Australia

Category: Logistics, News

In This Story: Ukraine

Ukraine is a large country in Eastern Europe known for its Orthodox churches, Black Sea coastline and forested mountains. Its capital, Kiev, features the gold-domed St. Sophia’s Cathedral, with 11th-century mosaics and frescoes. Overlooking the Dnieper River is the Kiev Pechersk Lavra monastery complex, a Christian pilgrimage site housing Scythian tomb relics and catacombs containing mummified Orthodox monks.

2 Recent Items: Ukraine

Ukraine war, a new monarch and three PMs: 2022 in review

Category: News

Explosions rock Kyiv on New Year’s Eve | Ukraine war

Category: Agriculture, News

Leave a Comment

We don't require your email address, or your name, for anyone to leave a comment. If you do add an email address, you may be notified if there are replies to your comment - we won't use it for any other purpose. Please make respectful comments, which add value, and avoid personal attacks on others. Links are not allowed in comments - 99% of spam comments, attempt to post links. Please describe where people may find additional information - for example "visit the UN website" or "search Google for..." rather than posting a link. Comments failing to adhere to these guidelines will not be published.