BBC News published this video item, entitled “Ukraine’s President Zelensky visits front-line city of Bakhmut – BBC News” – below is their description.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has made an unannounced visit to the frontline city of Bakhmut, where Ukrainian and Russian forces have fought a fierce, months-long battle.

He met troops and handed out awards to soldiers, the presidency said.

For months, Bakhmut has been a key target for Russian forces in the Donetsk region, and has been extremely badly damaged.

However, Ukrainian forces have been able to hold back the advance.

The visit is a demonstration of support for Ukrainian forces engaged in some of the fiercest battles in recent weeks.

BBC News YouTube Channel