Ukraine's President Zelensky visits front-line city of Bakhmut – BBC News
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has made an unannounced visit to the frontline city of Bakhmut, where Ukrainian and Russian forces have fought a fierce, months-long battle.
He met troops and handed out awards to soldiers, the presidency said.
For months, Bakhmut has been a key target for Russian forces in the Donetsk region, and has been extremely badly damaged.
However, Ukrainian forces have been able to hold back the advance.
The visit is a demonstration of support for Ukrainian forces engaged in some of the fiercest battles in recent weeks.
