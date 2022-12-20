Ukraine’s President Zelensky visits front-line city of Bakhmut – BBC News

by

Caution - Russia Ukraine Conflict

This item is about Russia or Ukraine, countries which are involved in an unfolding armed conflict. Be aware that propaganda may be involved in this video news item. Browse news from other sources about Russia (here) and Ukraine (here) to gain a wider perspective. The Global Herald is attempting to remove any advertisements from this content. Please accept our apologies if you are shown an ad next to conflict news - please leave a comment if you see ads in this page.

Ukraine’s president zelensky visits front-line city of bakhmut – bbc news

BBC News published this video item, entitled “Ukraine’s President Zelensky visits front-line city of Bakhmut – BBC News” – below is their description.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has made an unannounced visit to the frontline city of Bakhmut, where Ukrainian and Russian forces have fought a fierce, months-long battle.

He met troops and handed out awards to soldiers, the presidency said.

For months, Bakhmut has been a key target for Russian forces in the Donetsk region, and has been extremely badly damaged.

However, Ukrainian forces have been able to hold back the advance.

The visit is a demonstration of support for Ukrainian forces engaged in some of the fiercest battles in recent weeks.

BBC News YouTube Channel

Got a comment? Leave your thoughts in the comments section, below. Please note comments are moderated before publication.


About This Source - BBC News

The video item below is a piece of English language content from BBC News. The British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) is a British public service broadcaster funded by the UK Government, and British license fee payers. Its headquarters are at Broadcasting House in Westminster, London.

Recent from BBC News:

US news anchor Barbara Walters dies aged 93 – BBC News

Category: News

Former Pope Benedict XVI dies aged 95 – BBC News

Category: Legal, News

Has the war in Ukraine changed Russia? – BBC News

Category: News

In This Story: Ukraine

Ukraine is a large country in Eastern Europe known for its Orthodox churches, Black Sea coastline and forested mountains. Its capital, Kiev, features the gold-domed St. Sophia’s Cathedral, with 11th-century mosaics and frescoes. Overlooking the Dnieper River is the Kiev Pechersk Lavra monastery complex, a Christian pilgrimage site housing Scythian tomb relics and catacombs containing mummified Orthodox monks.

2 Recent Items: Ukraine

Kyiv hit by Russian missiles on New Year’s Eve

Category: News

A look at Biden’s year in office and the challenges faced in 2022

Category: News

Leave a Comment

We don't require your email address, or your name, for anyone to leave a comment. If you do add an email address, you may be notified if there are replies to your comment - we won't use it for any other purpose. Please make respectful comments, which add value, and avoid personal attacks on others. Links are not allowed in comments - 99% of spam comments, attempt to post links. Please describe where people may find additional information - for example "visit the UN website" or "search Google for..." rather than posting a link. Comments failing to adhere to these guidelines will not be published.