This item is about Russia or Ukraine, countries which are involved in an unfolding armed conflict. Be aware that propaganda may be involved in this video news item. Browse news from other sources about Russia (here) and Ukraine (here) to gain a wider perspective. The Global Herald is attempting to remove any advertisements from this content. Please accept our apologies if you are shown an ad next to conflict news - please leave a comment if you see ads in this page.

BBC News published this video item, entitled “Ukraine’s disabled refugees face dilemma of returning home after Russian invasion – BBC News” – below is their description.

When war broke out, millions of Ukrainians had to make a life-changing decision to flee their country – with many hoping to return as soon as possible. But for some disabled refugees, fleeing Ukraine, has given them a better quality of life, provoking a dilemma over whether to ever go home. BBC News YouTube Channel

