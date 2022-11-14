Guardian News published this video item, entitled “Ukraine: Zelenskiy visits newly liberated city of Kherson” – below is their description.
Ukraine’s president Volodymyr Zelenskiy spent 30 minutes on Monday morning visiting the newly liberated city of Kherson, days after Russian troops withdrew from the region. Addressing troops in front of the administration building in the main square, the president said: ‘We are moving forward. We are ready for peace, peace for all our country.’ Zelenskiy sang the Ukrainian national anthem as the country’s blue and yellow flag was hoisted in the southern cityGuardian News YouTube Channel
