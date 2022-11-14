Ukraine: Zelenskiy visits newly liberated city of Kherson

by

Caution - Russia Ukraine Conflict

This item is about Russia or Ukraine, countries which are involved in an unfolding armed conflict. Be aware that propaganda may be involved in this video news item. Browse news from other sources about Russia (here) and Ukraine (here) to gain a wider perspective. The Global Herald is attempting to remove any advertisements from this content. Please accept our apologies if you are shown an ad next to conflict news - please leave a comment if you see ads in this page.

Ukraine: zelenskiy visits newly liberated city of kherson

Guardian News published this video item, entitled “Ukraine: Zelenskiy visits newly liberated city of Kherson” – below is their description.

Ukraine’s president Volodymyr Zelenskiy spent 30 minutes on Monday morning visiting the newly liberated city of Kherson, days after Russian troops withdrew from the region. Addressing troops in front of the administration building in the main square, the president said: ‘We are moving forward. We are ready for peace, peace for all our country.’  Zelenskiy sang the Ukrainian national anthem as the country’s blue and yellow flag was hoisted in the southern city

Guardian News YouTube Channel

Got a comment? Leave your thoughts in the comments section, below. Please note comments are moderated before publication.


About This Source - Guardian News

The video item below is a piece of English language content from Guardian News. The Guardian is part of the Guardian Media Group, owned by the Scott Trust.

Subscribe to the Guardian #Ad

Recent from Guardian News:

Nancy Pelosi announces that she will step down as party leader in House of Representatives

Category: News

Several dead in Iran as months-long protests intensify

Category: News

MH17: three men found guilty of murdering 298 people in shooting down of plane

Category: News

In This Story: Ukraine

Ukraine is a large country in Eastern Europe known for its Orthodox churches, Black Sea coastline and forested mountains. Its capital, Kiev, features the gold-domed St. Sophia’s Cathedral, with 11th-century mosaics and frescoes. Overlooking the Dnieper River is the Kiev Pechersk Lavra monastery complex, a Christian pilgrimage site housing Scythian tomb relics and catacombs containing mummified Orthodox monks.

2 Recent Items: Ukraine

Protests at APEC, snow in Ukraine, celestial majesty: World in Photos, Nov. 17

Category: News

Princess Kate comforts weeping Ukrainian mother at centre for displaced families

Category: News

Leave a Comment

We don't require your email address, or your name, for anyone to leave a comment. If you do add an email address, you may be notified if there are replies to your comment - we won't use it for any other purpose. Please make respectful comments, which add value, and avoid personal attacks on others. Links are not allowed in comments - 99% of spam comments, attempt to post links. Please describe where people may find additional information - for example "visit the UN website" or "search Google for..." rather than posting a link. Comments failing to adhere to these guidelines will not be published.