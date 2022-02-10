Sky News published this video item, entitled “Ukraine won’t ‘give up without a fight'” – below is their description.
Ukrainian troops have pledged to fight for every metre of land until their last breath.
Concerns have increased after around 30,000 Russian troops started performing military exercises with soldiers in Belarus.
Sky’s Security and Defence Editor Deborah Haynes reports from the front line.Sky News YouTube Channel
