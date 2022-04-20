Ukraine War: ‘Ukraine’s victory can come much sooner’ if West delivers weapons

Ukraine’s Secretary of the National Security and Defence Council has told Sky News his army needs heavy weapons, armoured vehicles and long-range artillery.

And speaking to Sky News, Oleksiy Danilov said victory would come “much faster” if western allies delivered these weapons as soon as possible.

Mr Danilov, who has been by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s side in the capital Kyiv for the past eight weeks of war, said the first foreign leader Mr Zelenskyy called at the start of the invasion – was Boris Johnson. “Britain is our friend.”

Boris Johnson has been Prime Minister of the United Kingdom and Leader of the Conservative Party since 2019.

Ukraine is a large country in Eastern Europe known for its Orthodox churches, Black Sea coastline and forested mountains. Its capital, Kiev, features the gold-domed St. Sophia's Cathedral, with 11th-century mosaics and frescoes. Overlooking the Dnieper River is the Kiev Pechersk Lavra monastery complex, a Christian pilgrimage site housing Scythian tomb relics and catacombs containing mummified Orthodox monks.

Volodymyr Oleksandrovych Zelenskyy is a Ukrainian politician, former actor and comedian who has been serving as the president of Ukraine since 2019. Zelenskyy grew up in Kryvyi Rih, a Russian-speaking region in south-east Ukraine.

