Sky News published this video item, entitled “Ukraine War: ‘Ukraine’s victory can come much sooner’ if West delivers weapons” – below is their description.

Ukraine’s Secretary of the National Security and Defence Council has told Sky News his army needs heavy weapons, armoured vehicles and long-range artillery.

And speaking to Sky News, Oleksiy Danilov said victory would come “much faster” if western allies delivered these weapons as soon as possible.

Mr Danilov, who has been by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s side in the capital Kyiv for the past eight weeks of war, said the first foreign leader Mr Zelenskyy called at the start of the invasion – was Boris Johnson. “Britain is our friend.”

