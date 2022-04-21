Sky News published this video item, entitled “Ukraine War: Ukraine calls for special talks with Russia to evacuate Mariupol” – below is their description.

Senior Ukrainian negotiators have offered to hold talks with Russia in Mariupol to try to evacuate troops and civilians from the besieged port city.

A top Putin ally claims Russian forces look set to seize the city’s steel plant, after Kyiv warned its forces are unable to “hold out for much longer”.

