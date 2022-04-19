Sky News published this video item, entitled “Ukraine War: The battle for the Donbas begins” – below is their description.

According to President Zelenskyy, the battle for the Donbas region could decide the outcome of the War.

Russia has launched attacks on cities across Ukraine’s industrial heartland, and is pouring more forces into Eastern Ukraine.

It marks a renewed push along a 300-mile front, to take control of the regions of Luhansk and Donetsk that border Russia.

The village of Pisky, which borders the city of Donetsk, has been battered by heavy artillery.

Sky Correspondent Mark Stone sent this report from there.

For the latest developments in Ukraine: https://qrcode.skynews.com/skynews/ukraineblog

