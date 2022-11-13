Sky News published this video item, entitled “Ukraine war is ‘at core’ of economic pressure in UK, military expert says” – below is their description.

At the core of the economic pressure we are facing is the security pressure in Europe, Chief of the Defence Staff Admiral Sir Tony Radakin has said.

Speaking to Sky’s security and defence editor Deborah Haynes, he said: “I can’t go into the detail of a financial statement that’s going to be released this week but what I can offer you is the seriousness with which the situation is being discussed.”

