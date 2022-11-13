Ukraine war is ‘at core’ of economic pressure in UK, military expert says

Ukraine war is 'at core' of economic pressure in uk, military expert says

At the core of the economic pressure we are facing is the security pressure in Europe, Chief of the Defence Staff Admiral Sir Tony Radakin has said.

Speaking to Sky’s security and defence editor Deborah Haynes, he said: “I can’t go into the detail of a financial statement that’s going to be released this week but what I can offer you is the seriousness with which the situation is being discussed.”

Category: News

In This Story: Ukraine

Ukraine is a large country in Eastern Europe known for its Orthodox churches, Black Sea coastline and forested mountains. Its capital, Kiev, features the gold-domed St. Sophia’s Cathedral, with 11th-century mosaics and frescoes. Overlooking the Dnieper River is the Kiev Pechersk Lavra monastery complex, a Christian pilgrimage site housing Scythian tomb relics and catacombs containing mummified Orthodox monks.

