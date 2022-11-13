This item is about Russia or Ukraine, countries which are involved in an unfolding armed conflict. Be aware that propaganda may be involved in this video news item. Browse news from other sources about Russia (here) and Ukraine (here) to gain a wider perspective. The Global Herald is attempting to remove any advertisements from this content. Please accept our apologies if you are shown an ad next to conflict news - please leave a comment if you see ads in this page.

Sky News published this video item, entitled “Ukraine War: Horrors of Kherson prison come to light” – below is their description.

Sky’s international correspondent Alex Rossi meets with a former Ukrainian prisoner of war, who takes him to the jail he was locked up in. He says he was tortured and beaten daily. #skynews #ukraine #kherson Sky News YouTube Channel

Got a comment? Leave your thoughts in the comments section, below. Please note comments are moderated before publication.