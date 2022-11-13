Ukraine War: Horrors of Kherson prison come to light

Ukraine war: horrors of kherson prison come to light

Sky’s international correspondent Alex Rossi meets with a former Ukrainian prisoner of war, who takes him to the jail he was locked up in.

He says he was tortured and beaten daily.

