This item is about Russia or Ukraine, countries which are involved in an unfolding armed conflict. Be aware that propaganda may be involved in this video news item. Browse news from other sources about Russia (here) and Ukraine (here) to gain a wider perspective. The Global Herald is attempting to remove any advertisements from this content. Please accept our apologies if you are shown an ad next to conflict news - please leave a comment if you see ads in this page.

Sky News published this video item, entitled “Ukraine troops ‘outnumbered 10 to one’ at under siege Mariupol steelworks” – below is their description.

A Ukrainian marine holed up inside Mariupol’s steelworks has told Sky News that they are outnumbered 10 to one by the Russians. Major Serhiy Volyna said conditions inside the Azovstal steel plant are dire – but he insisted spirits remained high. Sky News YouTube Channel

Got a comment? Leave your thoughts in the comments section, below. Please note comments are moderated before publication.