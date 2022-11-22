The Independent published this video item, entitled “Ukraine tells civilians from recently liberated areas to leave before winter” – below is their description.
Ukrainian authorities have begun evacuating civilians from recently liberated sections of the Kherson and Mykolaiv regions, fearing a lack of heat, power and water due to Russian shelling will make living conditions too difficult this winter.
The World Health Organisation (WHO) says millions in Ukraine face “life-threatening” conditions over the coming months, with residents of the southern regions urged to move to safer areas in central and western parts of the country.
Meanwhile, citizens living abroad have been asked not to return to the country in an effort to conserve power.
