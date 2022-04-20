Ukraine, Mali, Central African Republic & other topics – Daily Press briefing (20 April 2022)

Noon briefing by Stephanie Dujarric, Spokesperson for the Secretary-General.

Highlights

-Secretary-General/Ukraine

– Ukraine

-Security Council/Ukraine

-Security Council

-Deputy Secretary-General/Travel

-Secretary-general/Jerusalem

-Mali

-Central African Republic

-South Africa

-Sierra Leone

-Thailand

– Noon briefing Guest Tomorrow

SECRETARY-GENERAL/UKRAINE

On Ukraine, I can tell you that, yesterday afternoon, separate letters were handed over to the Permanent Missions of the Russian Federation and Ukraine.

In these letters, the Secretary-General asked President Vladimir Putin to receive him in Moscow and President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to receive him in Kyiv.

The Secretary-General said, at this time of great peril and consequence, that he would like to discuss urgent steps to bring about peace in Ukraine and the future of multilateralism based on the Charter of the UN and international law.

He noted that both Ukraine and the Russian Federation are founding members of the United Nations and have always been strong supporters of the UN.

UKRAINE

We are gravely alarmed by the mounting humanitarian crisis in Ukraine amid an intensifying Russian offensive in the east of the country. Today, the UN Crisis Coordinator for Ukraine, Amin Awad, warned that the loss of life and severe trauma caused by attacks on hospitals, schools and places of refuge is utterly shocking, as is the devastation of critical civilian infrastructure in the country. 

The UN Refugee Agency for its part said that 5 million people have now fled Ukraine. More than 7 million have been displaced within the country and 12.65 million are estimated to be directly impacted by the war, stranded in a war zone or unable to leave.

Our humanitarian colleagues are telling us that a new UN-led inter-agency humanitarian convoy has safely reached Chernihiv, a city in northern Ukraine that has been besieged unt

United Nations YouTube Channel

