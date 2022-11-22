Ukraine freezes after Russian strikes & remembering Euromaidan | Ukraine: The Latest | Podcast

by

Caution - Russia Ukraine Conflict

This item is about Russia or Ukraine, countries which are involved in an unfolding armed conflict. Be aware that propaganda may be involved in this video news item. Browse news from other sources about Russia (here) and Ukraine (here) to gain a wider perspective. The Global Herald is attempting to remove any advertisements from this content. Please accept our apologies if you are shown an ad next to conflict news - please leave a comment if you see ads in this page.

The Telegraph published this video item, entitled "Ukraine freezes after Russian strikes & remembering Euromaidan | Ukraine: The Latest | Podcast"

Day 272.

Today, as temperatures in Kyiv drop below freezing we discuss Russian war crimes; the EU’s new assistance package to Ukraine; and the memory and legacy of Euromaidan, which started just over 9 years ago.

Contributors:

David Knowles (Host). @DJKnowles22 on Twitter.

Dominic Nicholls (Associate Editor). @DomNicholls on Twitter.

Francis Dearnley (Assistant Comment Editor). @FrancisDearnley on Twitter.

With thanks to Victoria Amelina. @vamelina

