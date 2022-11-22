The Telegraph published this video item, entitled “Ukraine freezes after Russian strikes & remembering Euromaidan | Ukraine: The Latest | Podcast” – below is their description.

Day 272.

Today, as temperatures in Kyiv drop below freezing we discuss Russian war crimes; the EU’s new assistance package to Ukraine; and the memory and legacy of Euromaidan, which started just over 9 years ago.

Contributors:

David Knowles (Host). @DJKnowles22 on Twitter.

Dominic Nicholls (Associate Editor). @DomNicholls on Twitter.

Francis Dearnley (Assistant Comment Editor). @FrancisDearnley on Twitter.

With thanks to Victoria Amelina. @vamelina

